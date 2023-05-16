Make consumerism meaningful

Let me share some interesting facts found by an international study about the growing middle class (neither rich nor poor) population.

The study, which was conducted prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, had stated that by 2030, this middle class segment is expected to expand by another three billion, with two-thirds of the residents of the Asia-Pacific.

Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, some 1.38 billion people were expected to be counted in the global middle class in 2020. But the pandemic is estimated to have driven this number down to 1.32 billion.

The share of people in the middle class globally is estimated to have been 17.1% in 2020, instead of potentially 17.8%.

Another international report states that the world’s middle class reached a total of 3.2 billion people in the year 2021. That’s almost half the human population.

With about 140 million people joining the middle class annually, and the vast majority of them coming from Asia. In 5 years, according to the report, this number can go up to 170 million.

Another interesting fact is that the total market size of middle-class spending accounts today for one-third of the entire global economy. The report further reveals that the world’s middle class is expected to increase to about 5.2 billion in 2030, or 65% of the planet’s population then. Notably, of the next 1 billion entrants, the report estimates that almost 90% of them will come from Asia, with a majority (78%) coming from India and China.

This growing middle class population means growing consumerism. It’s at this level, consumers start having the kind of disposable incomes that will allow them to buy consumer goods like cars, televisions, music systems etc.

Notably, India and China have been slated by this international study to become the powerhouses of middle class consumerism over the next couple of decades. The population numbers of both countries combined is huge - almost 2.7 billion, out of 7.5 billion people on Earth. In other words, 36% of Earth’s population is in just China and India.