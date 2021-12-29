Making sense of things around

It’s painful, to say the least. The viral images of children left behind by those killed in Hyderpora have expressed more than anyone can about the nature of loss. It’s pathetic to normalize the phenomena in a human society.

In Kashmir, it’s not an isolated situation, it repeats so frequently that it isn’t even a noticeable thing anymore. But then, what has brought us to this level? It’s the politics that has been played over these dead bodies over the decades.

What morality do our politicians subscribe to? How would you evaluate the Abdullahs and the Muftis protesting against these recent killings? What do you think of their demands of judicial probe? These questions are pertinent and shall be asked before we make sense of the political environment around us.

Dig deeper, who many questionable killing have occurred over the decades when they happened to rule the state? How many times was the justice served and accountability made? None!