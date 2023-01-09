Seven persons lost their lives in man - wild animal conflict in north Kashmir last year and several others were injured. Among the deceased were some children from Uri area also.

The man-animal conflict was not limited to North Kashmir only, there were reports of such incidents from other parts of Kashmir also. There is no end to this conflict. Panic grips a human habitation whenever a wild animal enters it.

The steps being taken at the government level to prevent man-animal conflict are not concrete and enough. Some half- hearted moves are taken, which die their own death with time.