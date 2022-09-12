Man-animal conflict reaches Srinagar city

Attack on a security guard of a school in Srinagar city and injuries to him, indicates where the man-wild animal conflict has reached now. Till now such incidents used to occur in the villages, near to forests. But now the people in the city are also not safe because of this conflict.

Capturing of the bear and its cub by the officials of wild life protection department provided the much needed relief to the people living in the vicinity.

The authorities had advised them to take precaution and stay indoors after the bear and its cub were spotted and the security guard of the school injured in their attack.

The managements of private schools in the areas had ordered the closure of their schools for Monday.