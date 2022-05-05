Man is in loss

A distinction is clearly made between the ones with faith—the ones who believe and ones who don’t.

Fear is dominant feeling, borne of negative perceptions, for example fear of future or an impending doom-death. It is only by belief, a person of faith overcomes fear, as he reposes trust in Allah (SwT) short of it, man remains in absolute loss.

Apart from fear, the emotion that may influence human behavior is hatred or malice.