Man is in loss

A distinction is clearly made between the ones with faith—the ones who believe and ones who don’t. Fear is dominant feeling, borne of negative perceptions, for example fear of future or an impending doom-death.

It is only by belief, a person of faith overcomes fear, as he reposes trust in Allah (SwT) short of it, man remains in absolute loss. Apart from fear, the emotion that may influence human behavior is hatred or malice.

Hatred and malice is the breeding ground of frustration. In the emotional pattern, it is said that reason for hatred and another negative feeling—greed is inability to achieve the grace of good behaviour and sincere action.

The negative emotions lead to a state of despondency where escape is sought in alcohol, in drugs resulting in alcoholism and drug abuse, with adverse societal outfall.