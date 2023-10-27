Man who connected Srinagar with Gulmarg

In the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir one name that stands out as a founding member of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former minister is Ghulam Hassan Mir. His journey in politics, characterized by dedication and resilience, has left an indelible mark on the region’s history.

Ghulam Hassan Mir, a law graduate from Aligarh Muslim University, and hailing from North Kashmir’s Tangmarg area is known as the man who connected Gulmarg with Srinagar, and ensured that people of his home town get all the facilities.

His early life was marked by a strong sense of community and a desire to bring about positive change in his homeland. This innate calling to serve the people led him to step into the political arena, where he would go on to play a pivotal role.

Mir’s political journey began in the early 1970s, and he quickly rose through the ranks of the state’s political landscape. He was deeply committed to the welfare and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and this commitment served as the foundation for his enduring political career.

In the year 1999 when Jammu and Kashmir was facing several challenges, including political instability and the increasing alienation of the people, Mir stood by the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and became one of the founder members of PDP. The party won 16 assembly seats in 2002 assembly elections and went on to form a coalition government with the Congress Party. Mir played a pivotal role in shaping PDP’s ideology and objectives. Mir’s political acumen and grassroots support made him a formidable candidate, and he was elected to the Gulmarg constituency of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2002 as a PDP candidate.