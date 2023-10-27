Man who connected Srinagar with Gulmarg

In the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir one name that stands out as a founding member of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former minister is Ghulam Hassan Mir. His journey in politics, characterized by dedication and resilience, has left an indelible mark on the region’s history.
Ghulam Hassan Mir, a law graduate from Aligarh Muslim University, and hailing from North Kashmir’s Tangmarg area is known as the man who connected Gulmarg with Srinagar, and ensured that people of his home town get all the facilities.
His early life was marked by a strong sense of community and a desire to bring about positive change in his homeland. This innate calling to serve the people led him to step into the political arena, where he would go on to play a pivotal role.
Mir’s political journey began in the early 1970s, and he quickly rose through the ranks of the state’s political landscape. He was deeply committed to the welfare and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and this commitment served as the foundation for his enduring political career.
In the year 1999 when Jammu and Kashmir was facing several challenges, including political instability and the increasing alienation of the people, Mir stood by the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and became one of the founder members of PDP. The party won 16 assembly seats in 2002 assembly elections and went on to form a coalition government with the Congress Party. Mir played a pivotal role in shaping PDP’s ideology and objectives. Mir’s political acumen and grassroots support made him a formidable candidate, and he was elected to the Gulmarg constituency of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2002 as a PDP candidate.
In 2008 he won the Gulmarg seat after he floated his own party Democratic Party (Nationalist). His victories reflected the trust and faith that the people of Gulmargplaced in him, given his unwavering dedication to their welfare.
Mir’s tenure as a legislator was marked by a commitment to addressing the issues faced by his constituents, as well as advocating for the broader interests of the region. He was known for his ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and to find common ground, a skill that proved invaluable in the complex and diverse political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ghulam Hassan Mir’s contributions to the state of Jammu and Kashmir extended beyond the legislative assembly. In 80s he was appointed as a minister in the cabinet led by late Ghulam Mohammad Shah, which elevated his position as a key political figure in the region.
Throughout his political career, Ghulam Hassan Mir remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the people.
He recognized the importance of economic development in improving the lives of the people in the region. He advocated for initiatives that aimed to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people, especially in the rural areas of J&K. His efforts contributed to the growth and progress of the region, particularly in terms of infrastructure, education, and healthcare.
Mir’s impact on the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir remains significant to this day. As a founding member of the PDP and a former minister, he left an indelible mark on the region’s history. His commitment to the welfare of the people, dedication to peace, and advocacy for development continue to inspire political leaders and activists in Jammu and Kashmir.
While Ghulam Hassan Mir’s political journey has been marked by challenges and complexities, his resilience and determination have been a source of inspiration. His legacy is a testament to the power of grassroots politics and the enduring quest for restoring peace in the region.
Presently, Ghulam Hassan Mir is the vice-president of Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari. He is proactively participating in the political activities of the party and has emerged as an inspiration for the youngsters.
Mir’s life and political career embody the essence of public service. His journey from a young man in Tangmarg to a founding member of the PDP and a minister in the state cabinet is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. His contributions to the region’s political and social fabric have left an indelible mark, and his legacy continues to inspire those who seek to make a positive difference in the world of politics and governance.
The writer writes on Politics, Defence Strategic affairs and is presently heading International Centre for Peace Studies ICPS.New Delhi .