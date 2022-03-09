Manage the waste, get rid of dogs

Once again stray dogs are in the news. One again a child was attacked. Once again the question stares us in the face. And once again we will duck it, till another innocent child becomes a victim to these stray dogs.
Fro last many years we have consistently been talking about the menace of stray dogs, in our societal spaces. In our media, hardly any other subject has been discussed so frequently.
But all this aside, the problem is only growing. And none can deny the fact that we are all contributing to it.
The government is contributing to it in its own way, and the people in their way. What is surprising is that the two silently, and sometimes openly, trade off the blame.
And this blame game has a psychological effect. It makes each side feel that the problem is created by the other side, hence no qualms, no guilt. Fact of the matter is that all those who lost their lives as a result of an attack by stray dogs, or those who were severely injured, are the crimes that are registered against both the parties – government and the people.
People find it convenient to expect that the government should find some magical solutions to this problem, so that all the stray dogs disappear overnight. People often refer to the earlier practice of poisoning the dogs and getting rid of them immediately.
The government on its part has to work within the changed framework of rules, where it is not possible to resort to the earlier practice. Here both of us hit a dead end, and dogs a have field day.
The solution would come, when the two stop this blame game and start looking for alternatives. One general observation is that dogs are feeding on the waste that we throw outside, on the roadsides.
We have seen how huge packs of these dogs thrive where ever the SMC has placed a waste dumper. If a focussed, and sustained campaign is launched to manage the wet waste inside our household compounds, and if the SMC incurs fine on those who throw the waste on roadsides, the population of stray dogs will come down significantly.