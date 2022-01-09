Managing Family Conflict

The basic skills that are required for effective conflict management and resolution are: one’s ability to understand their own feelings and of others, that help a person to handle those feelings well. People with high emotional intelligence are good at identifying and meeting the needs of others while taking responsibility for their own needs and feelings. Much of the unnecessary conflicts can be avoided simply with clear, accurate written or verbal communication; a single email that is lost could lead to a failed plan or strategy and fingers pointed.

Sometimes, being a good listener can simply be enough to inspire trust and resolve negative feelings. One’s ability to see a situation from someone else’s viewpoint, and to understand their needs, motivations, and possible misunderstandings, is very critical for effective management of conflicts. Conflict often occurs because no one comes up with a suitable and practical solution.

Understanding conflict alone does not help much if you don’t have a workable solution for the underlying problem. Resolving a conflict depends on creating an amicable solution. Everyone encounters with conflict, some or other way. However, diagnosing conflict is not only a science; it is an “art.” A common misconception is that we understand the reasons for conflict and therefore its resolution. In many instances conflicts may not be understandable and therefore are not resolvable. There is no secret formula that will resolve all conflicts.

The aim of every conflict resolution practice, similar to the practice of medicine, is to first diagnose the cause of the conflict and then try to mitigate or resolve the problems it creates.