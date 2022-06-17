Managing the intersections

Intersection of two roads perpendicular to each other make a four way stop, or an all way stop in traffic terms, commonly called crossing or chowk by public.

There are three way, five way or six way crossings also. There may be controlled, uncontrolled, roundabouts or traffic circles where vehicles manage or await direction for first move.

Intersections are what joints are to a human body. Utilisation of these is an inevitable concomitant necessity in every country irrespective of development status.