Managing the Party Crisis

WHILE taking a clue from Bhartiya Janta Party high command which replaced four chief ministers in the span of six months that too in the hope of retaining power besides acting contrary to expectations of party cadres, the Congress high command has created a new ‘Crisis Management Team’ comprising the duo, Rahul and Priyanka, obviously fully supported by acting AICC president, Sonia Gandhi which took a bold decision to force Amridner Singh to resign and replace him by a Dalit face, Chanranjit Sigh Channi which may act as a trend setter to resolve an identical crises in Rajasthan, Chatisgarh .

Political observers believe that high command’s action in Punjab may act as Prelude to another neighboring chief minister, Ashok Gehlot who has been dilly dallying since past on year to fulfil the promise made by Prinynka and Rahul to former deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot which had helped high command in checking the young leader from quitting the party. Similarly, high command will find it easy to handle Chhattisgarh crisis also besides dealing with dissensions in state units.

The emergence of Narender Modi on the national scene as a vote catcher and strong leader after winning 2014 Parliamentary elections for Bharatiya Janata Party resulted in the dwindling and weakening of Congress high command which can be attributed to dismal and humiliating performance of Congress party in these polls. Experts opine that whenever the top leadership ceases to be a force to win the polls for his or her party, high command concept becomes a causality which happened with grand old party also. Late Mrs Indira Gandhi used to enjoy absolute power as she could ensure victory in Lok Sabha elections and high command also became strong under Sonia

Gandhi as she was credited for reviving the organization after taking over as AICC president in 1998.Congress went on winning the polls in 2004 and 2009 hence high command could dictate and appoint the party chief ministers and state units chiefs. But everything changed when Congress was wiped out in Lok Sabha polls which was followed by a rout in several states.

Political observers say that high command handling of the crisis in Punjab may act as a precursor to resolving the pending issue of fulfilling, the promise made to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot by Rahul and Priyanka which had prevented him from joining the BJP a year back. But chief minister, Ashok Gehlot has been dragging his feet to accommodate Pilot and his loyalists which had embarrassed the high command. As per indication, now it is the turn of Rajasthan and crisis management team is likely to take on Gehlot to force him to be flexible and adjust Pilot and his supporters in the government.

Then Chhattisgarh is also on plate and a decision to change some of the state presidents has been pending but none knows about high command’s strategy to have a regular national president?

Congress high command’s desperate move to install Dalit as chief minister in Punjab may have political connotations but he is bound to face a huge challenges of uniting the warring factional leaders who have got their ‘inflated egos’ and ‘vested interests’.