Managing the rush

As the traffic starts plying on the roads we sense how horrible it would be when normality returns, and markets open to full strength. Even when a small percentage of normal activities is restored, and consequently we have very less traffic on roads, we face difficulties to navigate through gridlocks at certain places.

Not to speak of the health resorts that witnessed huge traffic jams, even in Srinagar city, there are places where even a steady trickle causes a traffic jam. The technical difference between slow-movement-of-traffic and a traffic jam notwithstanding, fact of the mater is that at all such places we get stuck. Time is wasted, and much agony caused.

What is going to happen when schools open, when employees in government and private offices resume their work in person, when all the markets are open, when people from outside visit the valley, when picnics, outings and hang outs are back. If our roads cannot manage a reduced flow of vehicles, how can we expect a normal movement up ahead. What will happen to us when we are stuck in a long traffic jam at peak hour – just imagine.