Mann Ki Baat @100

The airing of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s unique and creative monthly radio outreach to our countrymen, Mann Ki Baat, is a milestone in the true sense of the term. Mann Ki Baat is central to the Prime Minister’s deep connect with the masses, who regard him as a caring, compassionate and decisive leader who is transforming the country to improve the lives of the people.
Since the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on October 3, 2014, the Prime Minister has struck a rare chord with our countrymen, who have responded enthusiastically and reached out to him month after month to share their accomplishments, joys, concerns, moments of pride, and their valuable suggestions for the New India.
This regular outreach to countrymen has no parallel in terms of reach and popularity – a fact that has been globally applauded. The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently described Shri Modi as the world’s most loved leader, while the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo observed that the Indian Prime Minister was an “unbelievable visionary” and the world’s most popular leader with the commitment to move India forward as a global power.
Mann Ki Baat captures the pulse of the nation in its progress towards becoming a developed country, in the Amrit Kaal. Mann Ki Baat has attracted and inspired crores of Indians. The number of listeners has risen with each episode, testifying to the remarkable success story. Modiji has sought to educate, guide, mentor and motivate fellow-Indians to work for social change and national development beginning with their communities. Importantly, as Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah pointed out, Mann Ki Baat has been completely apolitical in nature.
Modi-ji’s regular communication evokes a powerful sense of pride in the motherland. He has highlighted local art and artisans, giving them much-needed recognition and brand value to help them reach out to buyers in India and abroad. It has also promoted Khadi, which boosts the rural economy. The impact of the programme can be comprehended from the fact that since Modiji’s mention of domestic toy-making and support for local toy industry in Mann Ki Baat, import of toys fell sharply by 70% from $371 million in 2018-19 to $110 million in 2021. Exports grew to $326 million from $202 million.
During the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted lives and economies across the world, the Prime Minister’s monthly address lifted the spirit of the nation and infused a sense of positivity and cheer. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reached out to truck drivers and pilots through this programme and boosted their morale. He also had a word of appreciation for all the COVID warriors combating the deadly pandemic at the time.
Another important dimension of Mann Ki Baat is that it gave a huge impetus to a number of flagship initiatives of the government and transformed them into mass movements. These include Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao, among several others. Another eloquent example is the resounding success of ‘Selfie with Daughter.’ Domestic tourism has got a huge boost. Apart from widespread social awareness on cleanliness thanks to the Swachhta Abhiyaan, the message of water conservation was disseminated nationally with a sense of urgency. Similarly, protection of the environment has now evolved into a movement.
Mann Ki Baat acknowledges the strength and power of 140 crore people and motivates them to give their best in the mission of nation building. It is now being broadcast in 23 Indian and 11 foreign languages recording the nation’s developmental journey under Modiji’s extraordinary leadership. In these 100 broadcasts, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has covered and highlighted a wide array of topics, including weather, environment, cleanliness, social issues, indigenous crafts, examinations, clean India, fit India, saving and educating the girl child, water conservation, being vocal for local products, self-reliant India and celebrating the cultural diversity of our great nation.
Interestingly, these episodes of Mann Ki Baat feature inspirational stories about unsung heroes, grassroots champions and changemakers across India, who are transforming the nation and bringing about societal change through their silent, inspiring work. Mann Ki Baat weaves several social and cultural strands which bind our great nation together and also paints a vivid picture of New India in Amrit Kaal, envisioned by PM Modi.
While drawing our attention to a host of burning topics, changemakers and grassroot heroes, the Prime Minister’s monthly dialogue also outlines the roadmap for the future. The spirit of Jan Bhagidari with which this journey of development is suffused, harnesses the creative energies of the entire nation, notably its youth.
To mark 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort and spelt out his vision for the future, predicated on “Panch Pran”. In line with this futuristic view, he took a pledge along with 140 crore fellow-countrymen to rid the country of the colonial mindset in Amrit Kaal. As Modiji observed with great clarity, “Today, our pathways are our own, our symbols are our own.”
In the course of these 100 episodes, Modiji touched upon a number of patriotic, social and cultural causes which people have embraced wholeheartedly and adopted. This includes the call for celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of independence and his popular campaign to hoist the national flag in every home -- Har Ghar Tiranga.
Mann Ki Baat is an authentic record of the extraordinary development journey of Bharat over the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. His monthly interface with the nation reinforces his image of a down-to-earth, sensitive, visionary, and powerful mass leader.
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry