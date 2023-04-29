Mann Ki Baat @100

The airing of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s unique and creative monthly radio outreach to our countrymen, Mann Ki Baat, is a milestone in the true sense of the term. Mann Ki Baat is central to the Prime Minister’s deep connect with the masses, who regard him as a caring, compassionate and decisive leader who is transforming the country to improve the lives of the people.

Since the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on October 3, 2014, the Prime Minister has struck a rare chord with our countrymen, who have responded enthusiastically and reached out to him month after month to share their accomplishments, joys, concerns, moments of pride, and their valuable suggestions for the New India.

This regular outreach to countrymen has no parallel in terms of reach and popularity – a fact that has been globally applauded. The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently described Shri Modi as the world’s most loved leader, while the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo observed that the Indian Prime Minister was an “unbelievable visionary” and the world’s most popular leader with the commitment to move India forward as a global power.

Mann Ki Baat captures the pulse of the nation in its progress towards becoming a developed country, in the Amrit Kaal. Mann Ki Baat has attracted and inspired crores of Indians. The number of listeners has risen with each episode, testifying to the remarkable success story. Modiji has sought to educate, guide, mentor and motivate fellow-Indians to work for social change and national development beginning with their communities. Importantly, as Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah pointed out, Mann Ki Baat has been completely apolitical in nature.