It is good that government teams intensified market checking in several areas ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Such moves are always welcomed by people. If the drives are not launched, there is a likelihood of profiteering and selling of substandard or expired food related items by a number of shopkeepers in the market.

Whenever there are festivals like Eid or the holy month of Ramadhan, the prices go up at several bakery, confectionery, grocery, vegetable, fruits, milk, meat and chicken selling shops. While all the shopkeepers do not indulge in such illegal practice but a sizeable number do. T

he government teams conduct inspections in some areas during the festivals or during the holy month of Ramadhan, but there is need to extensive and permanent market checking. Checking in limited areas does not prove that effective and has to be extended to a wider scale.