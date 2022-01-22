Market tips from unqualified ‘advisors’

Why bank upon investment advisors?

Modern financial system is illuminated in such a way that even small investors get attracted to explore investment opportunities and expand their portfolio. The ‘hefty’ returns on investment are highlighted which lure a common man to take a dip in the market by hook or crook. The greed to make easy money has now become so intense that most of the time it overpowers their financial wisdom.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, millions of raw investors have boarded the capital market to reap the benefits of surging markets. These raw investors, which are mostly first-time investors lack proper knowledge of the market and entirely bank upon unverified market tips to make investments. Under these circumstances, the role of investment advisors is inevitable. They need to think about the importance of an investment advisor as they think about a doctor who prescribes medicines for treatment of their illness. To be precise, an investment advisor is like a medical doctor for an investor.

The general rule should be that investors should not go in the stock market without a professional financial consultant. One may think of himself as the knowledgeable investor for having access to financial information on the internet, but the fact is that advice from an investment advisor in the matters of the stock market definitely makes a difference.