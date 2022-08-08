Martyrdom: Arise and Bear Witness

BY DR ALI SHARIATI

Translated by: Ali Asghar Ghassemy

It is difficult for me to speak today about martyrdom as today marks the Shiites anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (‘a).

There has been much written and said and much continues to be written and said about Imam Hussain (‘a) and the role he played in history. The ancients have explained him one way and the innovating intellectuals in another. But as I realised recently, we cannot know what Imam Hussain (‘a) has done without understanding what the meaning of martyrdom really is.

The greatness of Hussain (‘a), on the one hand, and the individualistic views of him have caused that which is greater than Hussain (‘a) himself to be concealed by the radiance of his charisma.

That which is greater than Hussain (‘a) is that which Hussain (‘a) was sacrificed for. We have always spoken about Hussain (‘a) but we have rarely spoken about the purpose for which Hussain (‘a) so generously sacrificed himself.