Martyr's Day: History From Below

The Glancy Commission

The Maharaja appointed an English man Mr Glancy to head the commission to provide a semblance of objectivity and acceptability to it. The commission was appointed to look into the grievances of different sections of the society. The members of the commission were drawn from different regions and communities and it was on March 22, 1932 that recommendations were submitted to the new prime Minister of the state Mr. EJD Colvin. It is significant to know that except two or three recommendations dealing with religious matters all others centered around economic /educational and livelihood issues of the majority population. Some of these were (1) Malikhana to the state should be remitted (2) a special inspector for Muslim education be appointed (3) All communities should receive a fair share in government appointments (4) the grazing tax should be suspended (5) payment according to proper rates should be made in connection with whatever labor is requisitioned for the state purposes (6) Industrial development should receive urgent attention etc. The note appended by Ghulam Abbas from Jammu to the report stated the need for (1) departmental promotions should not exceed one-third (2) recruitment to cavalry be thrown open to Muslims (3) public service commission be established (4) land revenue to be assessed on Punjab pattern.

An evaluation of the recommendations suggests: First, it were the plebeian Muslim masses (artisans, traders and peasants) who assembled outside Central jail. Second, Muslims got a better deal due to the presence of Kashmiri Pundit, Shri Prem Nath Bazaz in the Glancy commission who annoyed his own co-religionists. This is corroborated by the accounts of Justice Mohammad Yousf Saraf. Third, the use of religion was akin to its use by MK Gandhi at the all India level and far away from any hatred for any community. The external support to the political movement subjectively and cumulatively came from press in Punjab, All India Congress, Khalafat Movement etc. The invoking of French Revolution proved quite beneficial for deepening of the political struggle. The communists were at the forefront so much so that Maharaja declared them as arch enemies of colonialism in India and feudalism in the state. Even the Russian currency was confiscated from certain traders in Kashmir to stop the spread of Bolshevism. However, the effects were neither direct nor immediate. Internally while there was unity among common people across region and religion against the feudal order there was also unity of exploiting classes belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities. The Various landlords like Nazir Hussein, Jagirdar Raja Villayat Khan and Akram Khan openly aligned with the Maharaja. Some upper caste Hindu leaders were able to get a resolution passed by Hindu Mahasabha at its Akola session on August 15, 1931 which stated: the “Hindu Mahasabha looks upon with fear all the propaganda carried on against the Maharaja of Kashmir”. The elite section within Kashmiri Pundits also could not reconcile with emerging political forces demanding egalitarian treatment. They even opposed the constitution of the Glancy commission and opposed its recommendations. The unity of the vested interest gave rise to unity among the marginalized sections of Kashmir society which laid the foundations of a society of Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs who fought against the government’s policy of divide and rule. Late Ved Bhasin and Shri Balraj Puri hailing from Jammu region have on numerous occasions given me an account of how marginalized sections and extreme poor of Hindu society in Jammu region got benefitted by land reforms carried out in 1948.