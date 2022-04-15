Masculinity in the context of Kashmiri society

The notion of being a “male” stems from an anatomical perspective. It does not include other parameters that identify, define, and recognise gender dimensions within people who exhibit specific physical anatomy that qualifies them to be biologically “male.”

In bio-medical terminologies, a “male” is an individual who possesses specific biological characteristics usually defined by their sex.

Conversely, from a socio-cultural point of view, having mere physical and biological male traits does not necessarily qualify an individual as a “man.”

A striking difference exists between a “male” person and a “man” in Kashmiri society.