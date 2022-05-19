Matter of Conscience

The creation of human beings is not accidental. Human beings have been sent to planet earth for a specific purpose. Accordingly they have been assigned some special responsibilities and duties.

Human heart is filled with a special tendency to love and offer sacrifice, which gives human beings a sense of responsibility towards the needy people; to ease their difficulties.

Helping the needy and weak is one of the primary responsibilities of all human beings. Had Almighty God created human beings solely for the purpose of worship, then the angels were enough for this purpose who always remain busy in worshipping the Almighty God and keep chanting His majestic names to glorify Him all the time.