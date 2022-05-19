Matter of Conscience

The creation of human beings is not accidental. Human beings have been sent to planet earth for a specific purpose. Accordingly they have been assigned some special responsibilities and duties.
Human heart is filled with a special tendency to love and offer sacrifice, which gives human beings a sense of responsibility towards the needy people; to ease their difficulties.
Helping the needy and weak is one of the primary responsibilities of all human beings. Had Almighty God created human beings solely for the purpose of worship, then the angels were enough for this purpose who always remain busy in worshipping the Almighty God and keep chanting His majestic names to glorify Him all the time.
Each human being has been assigned with certain fundamental duties and some special responsibilities irrespective of his job, status, position or rank.
Accomplishing these responsibilities and duties with honesty is the primary duty of all human beings. If man denies to fulfil his duties then he falls from the state of being ‘the noblest creation’.
When we keenly analyse the present scenario of our society, we find that the government offices and government institutions are the places where these duties and responsibilities assigned to human beings are either violated or a deaf ear is turned to requests of the needy people.
Some inefficient, inexperienced and arrogant employees in government offices make common people suffer badly as their behaviour towards common people is very rude. Some employees assume themselves as the masters of government institutions.
After getting adjusted in government departments, most of the government employees forget the fact that they have been deployed to help common masses and redress their grievances. They forget their duties and their behaviour towards common people is often unpleasant and annoying.
While entering a government office, a person first of all confronts with the lowest grade fourth class employee whose behaviour is always rude. Such employees always harass the visiting people unnecessarily.
Though this piece of writing highlights the negative aspects of most of the government employees regarding the execution of their duties, but the fact can not be denied that there are many government employees who work honestly and perform their duties with zeal. They are well aware of their responsibilities and they try their best to help common folk to ease their problems.
Their behaviour towards people is always kind, attentive and sympathetic. But like few diamonds in mud their shine is fading away as their number is decreasing; and these honest, talented and dedicated employees also get defamed due to other dishonest, negligent and careless employees.
At the end, it must be said that though a person may be working in any institution, he may be affiliated to any agency and may be having any rank; he will accomplish his responsibilities only if he is God fearing and has a sense of responsibility.
He will do justice with his duties only if he will keep listening to the voice of his conscience as we can run away from everything, except from our conscience.
So every sensible person should impart moral and religious education to his kids along with modern education so that they become aware of their duties and responsibilities, as kids are our future assets.
At the same time, every government employee must be aware of the fact that he has to be answerable for his deeds before Almighty God.
