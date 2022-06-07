Maximising the production

On inquiring about these barren lands their owners reply that they prefer these to remain idle for fear of dispute with the tillers. They justify their withholding which results in collective loss as they forfeit the product to secure the principal.

It was practically seen that some tenants refused to cease tenancy after some years of cultivation and leave the possession of land to the original owner. Many unsettled situations arising thus led/lead to filing of suits in courts of law to recoup the possession & proprietary rights besides suffering loss of social/cordial relations.

Perchance landlord is not in a position to cultivate the land for some time due to some problems he goes into tenancy and that is the best recourse. Sometimes a husbandman is not well versed with the techniques and manner of farming or wilfully takes a casual view of cultivation that results in low or sub-standard output.

The position demands change to allot it to someone else thought better for the purpose. Tenancy becomes a matter of concern for it goes in trouble on refusal of the tenant to vacate the land after some years of tilling which results in triangular loss to the tenant, landlord and the stock account of the economy at large.