Me, and India @ 75

BY AARADHYA GUPTA

I am a child born in the year 2012, almost after 65 years of Indian independence.

For me freedom struggle is an important read in my text book, and despite my desperate search I couldn’t find anyone who fought for freedom around me. I’m third generation privileged born in Independent India.

In the last few years I have been watching Prime Minister Modi speaking at the Red Fort on every 15th August.

For me it was an annual ritual watching him going to Red Fort in a colourful turban, and saluting our brave soldiers and freedom fighters.

For me, participation in school play on independence struggle, and advertisements about Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, IndependenceDay celebration has become a matter of curiosity and study.

I tried my best to search people who saw British rule in India, and the search ended with my grandfather - my loving Nanu.

After listening to the Prime Minister’s speech, I dialled my Nanu to check if he could give me some knowledge about pre independence India.

After usual greetings he displayed his displeasure in his own style for not calling him regularly, and scolded me for not remembering him. Finally, after all this, I told him about the reason of my call.

I asked, if he can tell me about his experiences of British rule and India. He got excited and narrated the whole story.

“There was no expression of freedom. We were not allowed to speak a single word. Result of any statement against Britishers was hanging, brutality, or insult. There was no self rule and we were asked to follow all their rules and regulations. Public beating and open firing was a regular feature in pre-independence India. We were not allowed to step out of our houses without their permission, and it was only for essential purchases. Without reason Indians were jailed, that too without food and water”.