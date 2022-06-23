Meagre Fee, Paltry Salaries

BY MOHAMMAD SALEEM KHAN

In this country all animals, wild or domestic, are well represented and protected. There are people who have devoted their lives for the rights of cows and others for the rights of crows.

You can keep a dog in your home with its rights. Even stray dogs have rights and there are people and organisations to protect their rights. Trees and plants have got laws which protect them against any exploitation.

But for one unfortunate, who has got no rights; no law to protect him, and nobody to represent him in the court of justice against exploitation. And, that is, the private school teacher.

The rationale for his existence in the society is beyond question. He is earnestly required by the society. Devoid of his services the society shall suffer an irreparable loss.