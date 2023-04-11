Meaningful focus on roads

Let me begin today’s column with a popular saying: ‘Time is money’. Everything revolves around time. Those who make best use of time, emerge as successful in the journey of life. And those who don’t show respect to time are lost in oblivion.

When we look at the relation of time with the people of our region (Jammu & Kashmir), particularly Kashmir, we observe a huge gap between the two. We have been unable to make most of the time available with us and most of the time we have found ourselves short of time. In other words, we have usually failed to capitalize on the bounties of time.

There are many factors, which have resulted in wastage of time. However, let us pick the road connectivity, which is in news today as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, was here to take stock of the development of road infrastructure in the region.

Here, the road connectivity has been in shambles for decades and continues as one of the major impediments to achieve desired economic growth. We have the kind of roads where small distances, which are normally covered in 15 minutes, take even two hours for commuters. It is a nightmare experience to travel on the shabby roads and people lose most of the productive hours in travel.

Precisely, be it urban, sub-urban or a rural locality, most of the roads available are in dilapidated condition and trigger huge traffic jams resulting in wastage of working hours.

Remarkably, some two years back, it was a shot in the arm when a parliamentary panel on a visit to J&K recommended to the Centre that it must place special focus on the maintenance of roads in the Jammu & Kashmir region.

Here it makes sense to reproduce the parliamentary standing committee’s recommendation to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways after concluding their visit to the J&K region.

“The Committee is of the considered view that the Ministry must place special focus on the maintenance of roads in the Jammu and Kashmir region, since the region needs good connectivity throughout the year, from both economic as well as strategic viewpoint. A well-connected, well maintained road network would spur economic activities and further the tourism prospects of the region. The Committee, therefore, recommends the Ministry to ensure sufficient budgetary provisions for this purpose.”