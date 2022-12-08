It is ordained that means of nurture provided to whosoever moves on earth are provided by God, sustenance is thus divine ordained:

‘There is no moving creature on earth but its sustenance depends on God. And He knows where it lives and where it rests. Everything is in a clear book’ (11.6)

The inference thus is that there is no living being on the face of earth for which means of nurture have not been provided by Allah.

Further, it follows that life is far from being static but passes through various stages, and it evolves. There are pauses, before further development takes place.