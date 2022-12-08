It is ordained that means of nurture provided to whosoever moves on earth are provided by God, sustenance is thus divine ordained:
‘There is no moving creature on earth but its sustenance depends on God. And He knows where it lives and where it rests. Everything is in a clear book’ (11.6)
The inference thus is that there is no living being on the face of earth for which means of nurture have not been provided by Allah.
Further, it follows that life is far from being static but passes through various stages, and it evolves. There are pauses, before further development takes place.
The pause at a particular stage is meant to develop the capacity to reach a higher plane to which it is entrusted for further development. The sustenance provided at each stage is designed to meet the demands of that stage. All this is clearly laid down in the book encompassing Allah’s laws.
The means of nurture provided are clearly elaborated in various Holy Verses in the book encompassing Allah’s laws and designs:
‘And it is He who sends down water from the sky. With it We produce vegetation of all kinds, from which We bring greenery, from which We produce grains in clusters. And palm trees with hanging clusters, and vineyards, and olives, and pomegranates similar and dissimilar. Watch their fruits as they grow and ripen. Surely in this are signs for people who believe. (6:99)
We may reflect on how these fruits grow and ripen. And, remain acquainted with the divine plan, as in it are signs that strengthen our belief in divine scheme of things.