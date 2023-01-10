Measures related to promotion of tourism

Amid the growing tourism sector, several steps are being taken at the government level for the promotion of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
While these steps are worth appreciation, but many more steps are equally needed. An ongoing project for conservation, restoration and maintenance of Mughal Gardens in Kashmir is highly important.
The border tourism is also picking up. Tourist Village Network is expected to transform 75 villages, known for historical, picturesque beauty and cultural significance, into tourist villages.
There are also some other steps which have been taken for the promotion of tourism. But the real task is developing the already identified tourist spots and providing of necessary infrastructure. Providing of required infrastructure is vital for attracting more tourists. Identifying more tourist spots and developing those is also required.
Going by the record rush of tourists last year, it is being hoped that last year’s record is broken this year. For that all the stakeholders in tourism sector will have to gear up in advance. The last year’s rush should not make them complacent.
Instead of waiting for the tourists to come, steps should be taken to run more tourism related campaigns so that domestic and foreign visitors are motivated to visit Kashmir in large numbers.
During their visit to Kashmir, the tourists make it a point to visit the Mughal Gardens. For long the Mughal Gardens were being neglected as far as some meaningful maintenance is concerned.
However, finally Jammu and Kashmir Government and Mumbai based JSW Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the conservation, restoration and maintenance of Mughal Gardens at Nishat and Shalimar.
Last year Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone at Shalimar Garden in this connection.
According to the MoU the JSW Foundation shall extend technical and financial support, while as the J&K Government will provide assistance and funding for the project through support resources and other infrastructure.
The project is expected to achieve its objectives within the scheduled time. Transforming 75 villages into tourist villages under tourist village network is also a good step. All such steps are needed which can promote tourism in the best way. Tourism also is important for the economy of Kashmir and this fact cannot be ignored.