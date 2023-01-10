Measures related to promotion of tourism

Amid the growing tourism sector, several steps are being taken at the government level for the promotion of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

While these steps are worth appreciation, but many more steps are equally needed. An ongoing project for conservation, restoration and maintenance of Mughal Gardens in Kashmir is highly important.

The border tourism is also picking up. Tourist Village Network is expected to transform 75 villages, known for historical, picturesque beauty and cultural significance, into tourist villages.