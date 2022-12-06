Media studies is exciting, but…

Just a few days back, I got an opportunity to review the performance of the media, particularly the journalists, while interacting with media students in one of the universities in Kashmir.

I have always believed that our region (J&K) is a suitable place for training journalists when it comes to observing objectivity in a situation which prevailed here in the last three decades. In fact, our region has emerged as a green pasture for journalists where innumerable human interest stories have remained untold.

Journalism has been one of the fastest growing professions in the region, especially at a time when private cable and television channels emerged on the scene.

We saw not only viewership and readership of media growing to unprecedented levels, but the manpower behind these media outlets also saw an army of people joining the profession to explore the power of media and simultaneously carve out their livings.

During the course, it was objectivity, the main pillar of news media, which got marred and people most of the time had to struggle to check the authenticity of the news flashed by the media outlets. Precisely, cooked stories became the order of the day, which added more to the turmoil engulfing the region.