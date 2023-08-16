Mediation: Powerful tool for resolving disputes

The concept of Community Mediation has also been introduced by the Bill and any dispute likely to affect peace, harmony and tranquility amongst the residents or families of any area may be settled through community mediation with prior mutual consent of the parties to the dispute. Any of the parties will have to make an application before the concerned Authority constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 or District Magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate in areas where no such Authority has been constituted, for referring the dispute to mediation. Thereafter, to facilitate settlement of a dispute for which an application has been received, the concerned Authority constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 or the District Magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate, shall constitute a panel of three mediators for resolving the dispute between the parties.

Agreements resulting from mediation other than community mediation will be final, binding, and enforceable in the same manner as the judgments of the courts of law. They may be challenged on grounds of fraud, corruption, impersonation, or relating to disputes not fit for mediation. Mediators, under the Bill, may be appointed by the parties by agreement, or a mediation service provider, an institution administering mediation. They must disclose any conflict of interest that may raise doubts on their independence. Parties may then choose to replace the mediator. It is necessary that a mediator must always uphold the integrity and fairness of the mediation process and he must ensure that the parties involved in mediation have a good understanding of all the aspects of the process. He/she must maintain the reasonable expectations of the parties as to confidentiality and be faithful to the relationship of trust imposed in his/her office. Online mediation has also been talked about, in the Bill which may be conducted at any stage of mediation, with the written consent of the parties including by the use of electronic form or computer networks but not limited to an encrypted electronic mail service, secure chat rooms or conferencing by video or audio mode or both.

Therefore, the passing of the Mediation Bill, 2023 by the Parliament is a welcome step for the promotion and burgeoning of mediation in the country. However, mediation can only bloom in the country when we have the required infrastructural facilities and services of skilled mediators. An area of concern is the limited number of mediators in the country. Therefore, there is a pressing need to have a dedicated Bar for mediation which will surely help in increasing the presence of mediation in the country. Training programmes must be regularly organized for mediators for discussing the principles of mediation, prejudices, biases, perceptions, stereotypes, ethics, role of the mediators in resolving disputes, scope of mediation post COVID-19, and the concepts of conflict, negotiation, communication, etc., so that mediation flourishes in our country effectively, in the words of Former Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Warren Burger, when he said, “the obligation of the legal profession is … to serve as healers of human conflict … we should provide mechanisms that can produce an acceptable result in shortest possible time, with the least possible expense and with a minimum of stress on the participants. That is what justice is all about.”