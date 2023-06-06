Meeting the challenges

The year 2023 marked the 50th edition of World Environment Day, celebrated under the theme “Solutions to Plastic Pollution”. Plastic is known to disrupting hormonal growth and carcinogens.

The chemicals that are used in the production of the main feedstocks for plastics have some known human health impacts which include neurological, cancer, reproductive, and developmental toxicity, impairment of the immune system, birth defects etc.

The research showed that dangerous human health impacts occur at every stages of the plastic lifecycle. It ranges from wellhead to refinery, from store shelves to human bodies, and from waste management to the current impacts on water, air, and soil.

It is unhygienic for human body to be exposed to the toxins released from plastics. The utilisation of plastic products normally leads to inhalation and/or ingestion of large amount of microplastic particles and hundreds of toxic substances with known or suspected carcinogenic, or endocrine disrupting effects.

The lawmakers of the world need to get involved in the prevention of plastic pollution. Presently, awareness and sensitization is going on all over the globe on plastic pollution. Various governments are planning different measures to reduce the volume of plastic waste.

In India there are already many laws to deal with the problems of environmental pollution. These are Environment Protection Act 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, the Water Cess Act 1977 and The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981.

The law in respect of management and conservation of forests and biodiversity is contained in the Indian Forest Act 1927, the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980, the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972 and the Biodiversity Act 2003.

In the long period of their implementation no evidence exists, both in its content and application, that these laws have the potential to meet the challenges of mass environmental disasters.