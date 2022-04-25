Meeting the future target

The power cuts that began more than a week ago still persist. In fact outages have grown only longer, and more frequent. What made this disturbance in the supply of electricity more problematic is the timing; it is the month of fasting and a special occasion for the people here.

The routine is changed in this month and power outage at Iftar and Sehri timings causes more trouble than in the usual times. Whatever the reasons behind this unusual power curtailment, people are facing great difficulties.