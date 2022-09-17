Menon Commission Report on Reforms in Higher Education in Kerala

The Shyam Menon Commission report titled as “Commission for Reforms in Higher Education 2022” has now landed in the hands of Kerala government.

The seven member panel constituted by Kerala government under former vice chancellor of B R Ambedkar university, Delhi was tasked to study the possibilities of bringing in reforms that are in tune with changing times.

Appointed in 2021 the commission had some distinguished academics as its members to map the problems of higher education and suggest a roadmap for the future covering matters viz, access and ease of doing education, a phrase taken from the lexicon of corporate world.

Keeping in view recent controversy between chancellor and state government the Menon commission has broadly recommended insulating the academic institutions from controversies arising out of differences in interpretation of the federal character of India’s constitution. The panel has recommended many measures to improve the ecosystem of Higher education institutions in Kerala.

Context

Kerala, to begin with, viewed New Education policy (NEP2020) with disagreements. After some time the state government became somewhat receptive to some of the recommendations and decided to implement the reforms from year 2023-24.

Earlier the Kerala state Higher Education Council had constituted a committee under eminent economist Prof Prabhat Patnaik which suggested that the NEP, 2020 is retrograde and presents an exclusionary vision of education.

The committee raised concerns over the possible challenges that the scheme posed for access, equity, social justice and the reservation system.

While the union government maintained that the NEP, 2020 is advisory in nature, the Kerala government remained mindful of carrot and stick approach of UGC and decided to implement NEP. Some of the recommendations of the Menon panel are listed as under: