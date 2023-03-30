Mental health of Children: A battle in vogue

Thus the mental health of a child must be noticed keenly because children cannot most of the times communicate about their inner feelings with even the closest of the people.

There are some basic signs by which we can detect the unstable mental condition of a child. The child may go through sudden mood swings. He will start over reacting on things or will become over aggressive. He will prefer to stay isolated and will give less attention towards the studies. The child will feel irritated most of the times and his self esteem will go low thus resulting in his overall behavioral changes. The life style of a child will abruptly change; either the child will sleep less or more, gain weight or lose weight, eat less or more. The child will start losing interest in the people around and will become less communicative. He will feel dejected and depressed and will get indulged in gratuitous things.

These are some basic symptoms of disturbed mental set up of child and needs immediate intervention especially by parents. The parents play a very important role in the mental wellness of a child. It becomes their prime responsibility to take their children in confidence and make sure the communication gap is filled between the child and parent. Most importantly they need to pay attention towards their children at times when they are craving for it and listen to them closely.