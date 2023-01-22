Mental health related initiatives

Launching of a mental health related awareness campaign by the government is a step in right direction. During the campaign, "Let us talk mental health", psychologists, counsellors, psychiatrists, and medical officers will be trained to identify the mental health issues among the people.

Taking care of mental health is equally important like that of the physical health. The problems related to mental health can no more be ignored. If the problems are ignored and solutions not found out, there will be more serious problems.

Going by the increase in the cases of mental illness and increasing stress levels in the day-to-day lives of people, it is important to deal with the problems more seriously. While several steps are being taken at government level, more such steps are needed on a large scale.