Mera Paigaam Mohabbat Hai... | Engaging one and all

Millions and millions would have experienced an inexplicable spiritual contentment and the oneness with the supreme power in the recitation of this beautiful ‘Naat’ besides several others which filled the air and made it blissful all those days.

But for many this season, this Naat would have brought a unique experience. Gliding in the air, sonorous notes would have taken not just the devout Muslims to a state of spiritual bliss but others, who appreciate the praise of divine in all forms, also as usual.

However, while experiencing the divinity with closed eyes, the element of surprise was the performer as the eyes, when opened, would meet a Sikh youth reciting Naat, engaging one and all with feel and verve.

Majority would have enjoyed this heavenly experience imbuing amazing purity on social media while scrolling their Facebook posts or WhatsApp accounts.

The Naat performer is Harkrishan Singh, a young music teacher from Tral, presently posted in a Kendriya Vidyalaya Domana (Muthi) in Jammu.

It was actually heartening to see that the video of Harkrishan Singh reciting this Naat, which went viral this season, was uploaded by a young politician-Youtuber Chowdhary Imran Zaffar from Mendhar of Poonch district.

It was also amusing to note that District Development Council (Mankote) member Imran, himself a vivacious youth, was effusive in his praise for ‘anonymous Sikh youth’ (Harkrishan Singh), his sonority and ecstatic rendition spreading the essence of compassion and brotherhood.

Anonymous - because Imran, as he himself explains, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, has never met Harkrishan Singh and has no connect with him, whatsoever.

“It's not a new video. I uploaded it last year in December. I don't know his name. I know nothing about him. It was just randomly that I accessed his video. Someone had sent it to me. I have been listening to this Naat since my childhood yet have never felt so touched. I was simply spellbound with this Sikh youth’s rendition so I too tried to locate him. Someone in my comment box mentioned that he was from Kashmir yet could not tell anything beyond that. I found it enchanting because a Sikh youth was rendering Naat with so much devotion and feel. This came as a whiff of fresh breeze. I decided to upload it to spread this essence of compassion and brotherhood, which it emitted and I felt. In the present times scarred by hatred, we need this pious feel of harmony,” Imran shares.