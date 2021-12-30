It may be remembered, borne in mind ever and always that there is a definite order to Allah’s doing, and it may not be disturbed by mischief or otherwise, as ordained:

‘’Do no mischief on the earth, after it hath been set in order, but call on him with fear and longing (in your hearts): for the Mercy of Allah is (always) near to those who do good’’ (Al A’raf—7:56)