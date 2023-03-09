It may be remembered, borne in mind ever and always that there is a definite order to Allah’s doing, and it may not be disturbed by mischief or otherwise, as ordained:

‘’Do no mischief on the earth, after it hath been set in order, but call on him with fear and longing (in your hearts): for the Mercy of Allah is (always) near to those who do good’’ (Al A’raf—7:56)

It is said that, ‘’blessed are the merciful, for they shall have mercy’’. While interacting in the universal order set by Allah, one has to be merciful, exercise humility and be devoted to Allah in order to find an even field, smooth to tread upon—a ground prepared by Allah for spiritual advancement of those who call upon Allah in humility, in private, and refrain from doing mischief and trespassing beyond bounds, as ordained in the preceding verse: