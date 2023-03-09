It may be remembered, borne in mind ever and always that there is a definite order to Allah’s doing, and it may not be disturbed by mischief or otherwise, as ordained:
‘’Do no mischief on the earth, after it hath been set in order, but call on him with fear and longing (in your hearts): for the Mercy of Allah is (always) near to those who do good’’ (Al A’raf—7:56)
It is said that, ‘’blessed are the merciful, for they shall have mercy’’. While interacting in the universal order set by Allah, one has to be merciful, exercise humility and be devoted to Allah in order to find an even field, smooth to tread upon—a ground prepared by Allah for spiritual advancement of those who call upon Allah in humility, in private, and refrain from doing mischief and trespassing beyond bounds, as ordained in the preceding verse:
‘’Call on your Lord with humility and in private: for Allah loveth not those who trespass beyond bounds’’ (Al A’raf—7:55)
There are norms set for calling upon our Lord, it has to be in humility, in private, and it has to be intense with longing in hearts. The two Holy Verses of Surah Al A’raf (7:55, 56) define the norms of prayer, as well as what we may refrain from doing—mischief and trespassing beyond bounds. Mischief and trespassing beyond bounds induce evil and straying away from Allah’s path.
Along with longing in hearts while praying, there has to be an element of fear. The fear has a positive connotation with desirable results. The fear acts as a guard, a restraining influence against indulging in mischief of any sort and in trespassing beyond bounds. Fear of Allah is a force multiplier in spiritual advancement.
Once humility and earnestness in prayer is achieved, once there is longing in hearts with fear of Allah embedded, once evil is nipped in the bud, once bounds set by Allah are not trespassed, we would be on the path to do good and earn the ‘Mercy of Allah’