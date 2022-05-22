Message in a dividend

When do investors have to buy a stock in order to receive the dividend payment?

It’s basically when you buy and sell shares, which decides your eligibility for receiving the dividend. In simpler terms, dates determine who gets the dividend and who doesn’t. So, dates assume significance in determining the rightful recipient of dividend payments.

Some important dates in the life of a dividend are – declaration date, ex-dividend date, date of record and date of payment.

The date on which the board of directors announces that the company will pay a dividend to its shareholders is the declaration date.

The date the company mails out or credits the dividend to the holder of record is the record date. A holder of the record is an investor who is listed on the date on which the company looks at its records to see who the shareholders of the company are. This date is called the record date.

If you are not in the company’s record books on the date of record, you won’t receive the dividend payment. To ensure that you are in the record books, you need to buy the stock at least three business days before the date of record, which also happens to be the day before the ex-dividend date.