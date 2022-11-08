Message to Delinquent Youth

I shall refer to one case which recently occurred at Anantnag in which son killed her mother. It is not the question of degree/quantum of punishment which need to be awarded to the culprit for such heinous & inhuman crime that alone perhaps may not be enough to stop it from further occurrences.

Therefore the question asked should be how this seemingly young son of a mother developed such a perverse thought process in his brain, did not even control it at the very initial stage while conceiving this type of macabre & despicable plan of killing his own mother? What are the causes that eventually blocked the normal/rational functioning of his brain? Is there something going seriously wrong in our society, & at our homes right from top of the family head down to others in line of seniority there? Need to seriously visit the causes whatever may be, otherwise would be late. Ulema, lmams & respectables in the society need to come forward & play their role in arresting overall wayward trend of our youth.

Contributing to the moral crisis is de-traditionalisation, which is the progressive decline in the influence of tradition and social institutions on the formation of values. This has grown in parallel with an increasingly tolerant and individualistic interpersonal morality.

Actions which were considered shameful in previous generations are now considered ‘cool’. Youth no longer fear social stigma; some find their self-worth precisely in their fearlessness to break social conventions. Institutional negligence is another contributing factor.