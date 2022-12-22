Messenger & the Message

It was ordained that the last of messengers—Khatam-ul-Anbiya (pbuh) will bear the truth and deliver the message. Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) would however not act as a guardian over the people, to whom he was destined to deliver the message:

‘’Say O people, the truth has come to you from your Lord. Whoever accepts guidance is guided for his own soul; and whoever strays only strays to its detriment. I am not a guardian over you’’ (10:108)

The truth that came from Lord was delivered by Prophet Mohammad (pbuh). It was left to people to accept the guidance or decide against accepting it.

The guidance provided was meant to enrich the soul. The ones guided stayed guided to their own advantage, to their own good and betterment. It was meant to improve the quality of their lives, spiritually, besides the material advantages that go with rightly guided honest living.