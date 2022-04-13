Middle Class in Kashmir: Sociology & Sensibility

Definitional matters

The middle class as a social category has remained subject- matter of debate among sociologists and political economy specialists after 2008 financial crisis and more particularly after Covid-19. Though there is no independent scholarly study of this class in Kashmir yet many of its features and values are identical to middle class in rest of the country.

True, the growth and expansion of this class can have regional variations viz, specific to its nature, character and value orientation. The old middle class mostly consisted of Kashmiri pundits, Punjabi Khatris and south Indian Brahmins. According to Ashok K Lahiri ‘’by middle class I mean people who are beyond the poverty line but not in the category of rich”.

For some experts middle class people have sufficient discretionary income and their status symbols are understood by assets they own. Further, this group is overrepresented in salaried employment and higher education which are its distinctive features.

They communicate their ideas to fellow men with a view to influence their mind, life and actions. The intelligentsia in Kashmir are inalienable part of educated middle class.

The rot in Kashmir society can be attributed to many factors and the educated middle class has to take its share of responsibility. The fast erosion of our institutions has happened largely due to callousness of this class.