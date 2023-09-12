The authorities have notified the arrangements for the migration of tribal families from Kashmir highland pastures to Jammu. According to an order the migration will start from mid September till November through Srinagar- Jammu National Highway and Mughal Road.

A fleet of 150 trucks will be pressed into service and the local authorities have been authorised to arrange trucks and load carriers also if needed. Providing the transport facility to tribal migratory families for their migration from Jammu to Srinagar during April- May and then from Srinagar to Jammu in September to November to carry their livestock provided them the much needed relief.

It used to take them weeks earlier to complete the migration but now it is a matter of a few days only. Their livestock reaches their destinations within no time and the families also feel relaxed and comfortable because of the facility.

It also helped in preventing frequent traffic jamming on the highway and Mughal Road due to the movement of these families on foot and their livestock.