Migratory birds flock to Kashmir Valley

Kashmir has been known for its myriad avian visitor species those bear plumages of various colours adding a kaleidoscopic view to the otherwise colourless, barren winter landscape.

The cackle of the migratory birds on a clear night sky or in villages close to the local wetlands has historically prompted parents and grandparents to tell their children the grand stories of Kashmir's enviable past.

The Kashmir valley has some 400 water bodies, out of which the officials and avian watchers observe birds in some 25 big and notified water bodies. Presently, the valley has nine wetlands out of the total 13 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shalbough, located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, is the biggest wetland spread over 16 sq km while Hokersar on the city outskirts is around 13.5 km, Hygam wetland in north Kashmir is spread across 9 km and Chatlam wetland is in south Kashmir’s Pampore. The birds have a habit of arriving late at Shalbough, mostly by January end and February.

The Hokersar wetland – which some call the “queen of Himalayan wetlands” is 12 km west of Srinagar and is surrounded by several villages. It is a refuge for waterfowl and wading birds that arrive every winter from Siberia, China, Central Asia and Northern Europe. It is also home to many species of fish.

Hokersar is one of four Himalayan wetlands that are Ramsar sites, recognised under an international convention of the same name as wetlands of “international importance”. The other three are the Wular, the Tso Moriri and the Surinsar-Mansar Lakes. Every year, lakhs of migratory birds fly through harsh weather and winds to winter around these habitats.

This year sightings of some 10-20 new species especially Whooper Swan and Waders were seen in the wetlands and the wildlife department is going for annual waterfowl census by the end of February to determine the exact type and number of birds as it will clear the picture with the total number of migratory birds and the types of species present in the wetlands of Kashmir valley.

Poaching does happen but Wildlife department established control rooms at Hokersar, Wular, Dal and Shalbough wetlands which works round the clock and keeps constant patrolling and whenever any information received of any poaching incident, the wildlife department teams reaches to the spot. The birds don’t stick to wetlands only, they keep on moving from one water body to another.

But over the years, human activities, including hunting, encroachment and pollution, have changed the character of these sites in drastic ways. Today, migratory birds have a tough time finding suitable habitats in this Himalayan region.