Mind Plague

Still, it’s the business of the tormented muses to work out strategies of salvation. It would mean the discovery of a state of mind where living in the midst of storms, one may, with effort and insight, arrive at a mode of acceptance and understanding.

History, heritage, ancestry, religion—all combine to condition the angle of response in a writer’s imagination, especially if he has a routine brush with any violent turbulence. He car­ries in his work the genes of his place, and the memes of his intellectual life. These cultural strains are a fact of his world-view.

Therefore, our writer cannot be placid. He cannot even be stormy. He is jammed in a paradox. If he tries to be candid, he is sure to be discouraged. Not blows but the language of hate and humiliation bully him. Cobwebs of suspicion ensnare his writings.

Absurd vivisection rakes up. He is subtly intimi­dated, and it means much more than stop­ping only him. It slaughters many bud­ding writers before a full blossom. The message is blunt: to stall freethinking and promote self-fashioned notions.

In such a scenario, do we still expect highbrows emerg­ing around like mice from sneaky holes? Intellect is not manufactured in any indus­trial plant. Neither ever put on a discount sale. It is harnessed in institutions of sig­nificance. Again, we cut a sorry fig­ure. Our all such institutions have turned into dens of mind degeneration and docility.