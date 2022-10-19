Whereas Governments from time to time have banned the extraction of clay and stones from the prohibited spots to retain and preserve these yet leakages in contravention of directives continue to erode and disturb the land mass. The resources are thus on the wane on daily basis for which general public too is to blame. The wanton use of such resource is unendurable for permanently fixed physical resources have a dead end.

This, however, does not mean that roads should not be raised, leveled or repaired & maintained in case these sink, submerge under rain water, or crack due to any reasons. These are to be laid and maintained. In this inevitable necessity engineers concerned have a greater role to play.

A realistic detailed design & technical estimate of the work and resources required has to be prepared, duly authenticated by the higher competent technical authority for obtaining concurrence of administrative and the financial authorities concerned which should respond positively and quickly. In case a number of pot holes or bumps have developed it looks advisable to dig the road, tear it up, extirpate and disjoint the old mix first. Mix up the uprooted material afresh with addition of new material required for filling up the space.

Proper roller dressing before and after black topping may be subsequent steps to make the road again traffic worthy. Plastic roads may be an alternative which are considered to be cost-effective, durable and almost with nil or meager maintenance cost. It can assuage the problem of disposal of much of the waste, save avoidable depletion of resources.

To sustain the naturally gifted resources for a longer period and not crash into the stage of importing stones & earth mounds, a well planned approach in consonance with engineering parameters has to be resorted to at every level of construction, repairs & maintenance. Every kind of material is to be used appropriately avoiding wrong substitutions and minimising depletion of resources constantly pressurized by population explosion.