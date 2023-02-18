Miracles are Mystery?

There are moments in life when we witness miracles. Those unusual, inexplicable events that defy our understanding of the world.

These events leave us in shock and wonder, and remind us that there is so much more to life than what we can see or touch. But what if these miracles are not just random occurrences, but actually hold deeper lessons and insights for us to uncover?

Religious history is replete with accounts of miracles. Despite the holy Quran being a miraculous book itself, it mentions several events that are obvious miracles.

For instance, Hazrat Moosa (AS) was granted the ability to split the sea in two, allowing the Israelites to cross it safely and escape from Pharaoh’s army.

Similarly, Hazrat Issa (AS) was able to speak as a baby, bearing witness to his prophethood and the truth of his message. Be it splitting of the moon or travelling to Heavens, miracles have a divine account.