Miracles are Mystery?

There are moments in life when we witness miracles. Those unusual, inexplicable events that defy our understanding of the world.
These events leave us in shock and wonder, and remind us that there is so much more to life than what we can see or touch. But what if these miracles are not just random occurrences, but actually hold deeper lessons and insights for us to uncover?
Religious history is replete with accounts of miracles. Despite the holy Quran being a miraculous book itself, it mentions several events that are obvious miracles.
For instance, Hazrat Moosa (AS) was granted the ability to split the sea in two, allowing the Israelites to cross it safely and escape from Pharaoh’s army.
Similarly, Hazrat Issa (AS) was able to speak as a baby, bearing witness to his prophethood and the truth of his message. Be it splitting of the moon or travelling to Heavens, miracles have a divine account.
In fiction, miracles are a common occurrence, ranging from subtle, symbolic to overt. They are used by authors to explore the boundaries of what is possible by creating surprise, incredulity and a sense of the divine.
For instance, in Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, the protagonist Santiago, a shepherd boy, embarks on a journey to find his personal legend. Along the way, he encounters several miraculous events such as turning lead into gold and communicating with the wind and the sun.
Likewise, in One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a character named Remedios the Beauty dies and her body ascends into the sky, accompanied by a dazzling light that illuminates the entire town.
In reality, whether it is the news about survivors found under the rubble after several days or unscathed buildings that remain standing while others around them collapsed—the signs of miracles are all around us, if only we take the time to ponder.
They say that “the miracles of nature do not seem miracles because they are so common. If no one had ever seen a flower, even a dandelion would be the most startling event in the world”. That’s why miracles take place in the most unanticipated space and time. They are the murmurs of the divine, talking to us nimbly.
We often think of miracles as the events that make headlines and catch the attention of the world. But in reality, miracles are much more subtle and reflective. They are the little moments of grace that fill our lives, the unexpected blessings that remind us of the small goodness left in the world.
In a way, miracles are recognition of the extraordinary in the ordinary, the profound insights hidden in the everyday. A miracle is a bird landing on your windowsill just as you are feeling lost and lonely, or the sun breaking through the clouds on a rainy day.
A miracle is a kind word from a stranger or a concern from a loved one. It is a casual encounter that leads to a lifelong link, a moment of realization that changes our course, or an unfathomable recovery from a mishap.
The tiny act of kindness that brings us back to ourselves and shores us up, no matter what. It is a moment of synchronicity, the unexpected happening that can alter our lives forever.
But what are the lessons that we can draw from these miracles? What do they tell us about ourselves, and about the world around us? By and large, the lesson is to muster courage to speak up when we see injustice, or the ability to forgive when we have been wronged.
A miracle is a sort of resilience to keep going when everything seems lost, or the understanding to see the splendor in the midst of chaos; the capacity of letting go and surrendering to the flow of life.
Moments like these remind us of our own fragility, allowing us to experience miracles that surpass our stormy imaginations.
And most importantly, miracles also reaffirm that there is a force greater than us at work in the universe, demonstrating that there are mysterious powers beyond our perception, and we are all part of a larger whole.
They serve as a reminder that we are never forsaken, and that there is always a superior source of strength and support sheltering us.
