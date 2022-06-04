Mis-selling & mis-buying of schemes

Banks have fast transformed themselves into ‘One-Stop Shop’, offering you not only personal banking services and products, but also investment advice, investment vehicles and third party products such as insurance policies.

This means you don’t have to wander from institution to institution to shop each area of your financial need. Shopping all the required financial products and services under one roof is of course a delight as it saves you a lot of time and effort.

Banks acting as ‘One-Stop Shop’ is not something new as they have been offering financial products of varied nature beyond their traditional banking products and services through decades.

However, the unprecedented digital push, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, to the financial system has loaded these ‘One-stop shops’ with huge rush as millions of new customers have boarded the digital platform.

They now prefer to conduct all financial transactions beyond banking needs at a single point.