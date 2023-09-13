Mishap at Sherbibi

There is no end to mishaps on Srinagar -Jammu National Highway resulting in loss of human lives. In the latest incident four persons died after huge rocks and landslides hit a moving truck and pushed it into a Nallah at Silad, Sherbiibi area of Banihal on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the vehicle was on its way to Srinagar, from Jammu. Efforts should be made to prevent all types of accidents on the highway.

The travel on the highway must become safe in every respect. While measures are being taken to improve the condition of highway and subsequently the travel time has also decreased, but paying attention towards frequent accidents is also important. There should be a mechanism so that the vehicles are not hit by rocks and landslides.