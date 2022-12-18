Miss You My Beloved Dad!

“And for some wounds time is the best healer but for others it is the worst killer”

Being a little kid, I could not comprehend what precious entity I am losing at the time you left for heavenly abode. With the passage of time, I came to realize that in the crossfire of conflict, I lost an indispensable part of my life.

That self oriented darling child turned to be a selfless man having nothing to lose but a couple of questions related to the cause of my devastation. I began to perceive emptiness in my life and in my family as well. I felt very unfortunate for your early departure, my loving dad!