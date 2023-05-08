Missing Sports Activities

Policy papers may say a lot of things, but practically not enough is being done in schools for sports activities or physical education. Neither the adequate infrastructure nor the other required facilities are available to students.

The teachers and parents do not bother much about it since their main focus is on students devoting more time towards their studies. With increasing pressure to complete the syllabus and work hard amid tough competition around, most students are unable to go for sports activities.

Their only worry is to perform best in examinations and get appreciation at the school and at home. While studies are very important but sports activities are also important for the overall development of a child.