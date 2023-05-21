Mission Dal Lake

“Dal Lake has the highest ever open space of 20.3 sq kms. We have been working for preservation of Dal-Nigeen spread over an area of 25.01 sq kms and in the catchment area of 337.17 sq.kms has been undertaken on a war footing basis. We have been able to control the infestation of lily pads and weeds. If left unattended, these could have turned into landmass,” Bhat said.

One of the major problems confronting Dal Lake is lack of proper water circulation. Due to closure of Nallahmar canal, water circulation in interior areas of the lake has been severely affected.

Nallahmar was dug up in the 13th century by famous Kashmir king Budshah to regulate waters of Dal lake and provide water transport facilities to its dwellers. However, the then government in the early 70s filled up the canal.

The Nallahmar waterway crisscrossed through Downtown and served as navigational route and major outflow channel of Dal lake for centuries together. Its waters originated from Dachigam rakh and after accumulating in Harwan reservoir moved through another canal up to Shalimar and Nishat. Though LCMA has restored many interior canals and navigational channels, but it needs to explore possibility of reopening Nallahmar canal. Another outflow channel Chuntkul also needs to be dredged and cleaned.

LCMA needs to maintain hydrology of Dal by regularly maintaining its inflow and outflow channels. Needle System must be restored at Dal-Lock regulatory gate to maintain regular flow.

Bathymetric Survey conducted for the first time enables scientific de weeding and dredging of the lake without damaging its ecosystem. Dredging and deweeding must be conducted under supervision of experts. As per estimates, 9-10 metric tons of solid waste is being collected on a daily basis from houseboats, hamlets, villages inside the lake and from open water surfaces including inflow and outflow channels.

Siltation is another problem confronting Dal. Tons of silt and nutrient load from catchment areas enters into the lake through Telbal and Maloori nallahs. It is estimated that 40,000-50,000 tons of dead and allochthonous material including silt and nutrients are added annually to the lake resulting in reduction of depth and propelling growth of weeds.

Measures to prevent the influx of silt into the lake need to be strengthened. During the last three years, measures have been taken to stop illegal constructions and improve water quality of Dal.

So far much work has been done but the good work has to be sustained. Organic vegetables grown in Dal lake are in high demand. Nadru (Lotus stem) grown in the lake is famous and is being exported to United Arab Emirates.