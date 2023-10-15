Mission Glaciers

There is no denying the fact that glaciers are retreating at a fast rate in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The reasons for melting of glaciers are triggered by unplanned development, pollution and increasing human activities in eco-fragile areas.
The Himalayas comprising Hindu Kush, Kunlun Shan, Pamir and Tien Shan mountain ranges function as water towers of Asia. The glacier-fed rivers originating from the Himalaya mountain ranges comprise the largest river run-off from any single location in the globe.
J&K and Ladakh house some of the largest glaciers in the Hindu Kush region. Kolahoi, the largest glacier of Kashmir valley’s Jhelum Basin, is retreating rapidly due to a spurt in temperature triggered by global warming and extreme pollution. Thajiwas, Hoksar, Nehnar, Shishram, and glaciers around Harmukh are also retreating.
Glaciologists on the basis of studies state that during the last few years, glacier melting in Kashmir and Ladakh region has been highest as compared to the rest of the Himalaya and the Alps.
Experts fear that mass loss of glaciers is expected to exacerbate in future as a result of projected climate changes. Subsequently this will further diminish the stream flow of trans-boundary rivers emanating from the region. The problem is compounded by below-normal snowfall during last winter accompanied by high winter temperatures. Summer heat waves contributed significantly to high glacier melting.
Besides, unprecedented increase in temperature, deforestation, increasing human activities, constructions in eco-fragile zones and high levels of pollution caused by the emission of greenhouse gases contribute to rapid melting of glaciers.
Amid this scenario, there is a need to undertake scientific studies to assess the condition of glaciers and recommend mitigation measures. In this regard, a three week Capacity Building Program in Glaciology was organised recently in Western Himalaya by the Centre of Excellence (COE) for Glacial Studies, University of Kashmir with support by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.
Spanning three years (2023-2026), the program focuses on theoretical aspects of glaciology, advanced research methodologies, utilisation of state-of-the-art facilities and instruments, glacier field training, and engagement with a highly skilled team of field glaciologists. The program's objective is to empower program participants to unravel the complexities of glaciology, glacial-hydrology, and climate change influences. It aims to bolster the human and institutional capacities of Indian students and researchers in various facets of glaciology and related fields, providing them with the essential knowledge and skills to conduct independent research.
For the first year, the capacity building program was conducted from September 11 to 30, 2023 at University of Kashmir and at the Machoi Glacier site, Drass, Ladakh. Machoi Glacier is one the eight benchmark glaciers in North_West Himalayas. The 21-day capacity building program was divided into two parts: a 10-day theoretical program at KU and a subsequent 10-day field training at Machoi Glacier, Drass, Ladakh.
The program was held in recognition of the immense significance of Himalayan glaciers in terms of providing freshwater for drinking, agriculture, hydropower generation and more importantly in maintaining the ecological balance of the region.
“It assumes significance amid unfolding climate change impacts. It is imperative to strengthen capabilities of Indian researchers, enabling them to engage in interdisciplinary glaciological research. The capacity building program is important to deepen our understanding of glacier dynamics and their responses to the changing climate,” says noted earth scientist Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo who is the Principal Investigator for Glacial Studies at KU and capacity building program.
Glacier studies included the study of glacier mass balance, dynamics, alterations in glacier ice thickness, and areal extents, unravels intricate interactions between glaciers and the changing climate. “Understanding the repercussions of glacier melt on diverse resources and economic sectors in the Indian Himalaya underscores the necessity for capacity building. This step is crucial to facilitate extensive glacier research and develop adaptation strategies to mitigate these challenges,” Romshoo added.
About 12 experts from various Indian universities /institutes participated in the capacity building program and interacted with 20 participants during and outside the formal instruction period. The experts had experience in the field of glaciology, glacio-geomorphology, glacier hydrology, climate change and allied fields and came from various institutes of national and international repute for lecturing on theoretical and field aspects of glaciology.
Glacial Studies in the western Himalaya, University of Kashmir were engaged as instructors for practical and fieldwork to equip the participants with the necessary field knowledge and to build their capacity in various aspects of field glaciology and instrumentation use.
These experts provided valuable insights and knowledge during the programme. The lectures encompassed a wide range of glaciological topics including glacier formation and glaciations, glacio-geomorphological mapping and dating of the glacio-geomorphological landforms, paleo-glaciation, remote sensing of cryosphere specifically snow and ice, glacier monitoring.
Glacier hydrology and Snow melt runoff modelling, isotope hydrology, climate models, downscaling and projections, drivers of glacier mass balance, advanced instrumentation for cryosphere observations, field based Monitoring of Himalayan glaciers, cryospheric hazards were also discussed.
The second part of the capacity building program consisted of field training at the Machoi glacier, Drass, Ladakh., where participants gained practical exposure to the handling and use of state-of-art instruments vital for undertaking advanced glaciological research.
The precise and comprehensive glaciological, hydrological, and meteorological data obtained through the use of these instruments are essential for making informed decisions, developing effective mitigation strategies, and contributing to global efforts in climate change research. The participants used the RIEGL VZ-2000i Terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) and the 8 MHz frequency IceRadar, a powerful tool for studying glaciers and their dynamics.
Glacier recession coupled with prevailing warming scenario over the Himalaya makes communities and infrastructure more vulnerable to cryosphere-related hazards that were previously not experienced in the past. There is a need to organise more such programs to identify causes of rapid melting of glaciers. We have to understand that changes in glaciers are bound to affect regional water availability and hydrological regimes. Retreating glaciers are putting an estimated 15 million people around the world at risk of destructive glacial outburst flooding events. We have to contribute our bit to take measures to bring down the retreat of glaciers.
Author is Executive Editor, Greater Kashmir