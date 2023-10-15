Mission Glaciers

Experts fear that mass loss of glaciers is expected to exacerbate in future as a result of projected climate changes. Subsequently this will further diminish the stream flow of trans-boundary rivers emanating from the region. The problem is compounded by below-normal snowfall during last winter accompanied by high winter temperatures. Summer heat waves contributed significantly to high glacier melting.



Besides, unprecedented increase in temperature, deforestation, increasing human activities, constructions in eco-fragile zones and high levels of pollution caused by the emission of greenhouse gases contribute to rapid melting of glaciers.

Amid this scenario, there is a need to undertake scientific studies to assess the condition of glaciers and recommend mitigation measures. In this regard, a three week Capacity Building Program in Glaciology was organised recently in Western Himalaya by the Centre of Excellence (COE) for Glacial Studies, University of Kashmir with support by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.



Spanning three years (2023-2026), the program focuses on theoretical aspects of glaciology, advanced research methodologies, utilisation of state-of-the-art facilities and instruments, glacier field training, and engagement with a highly skilled team of field glaciologists. The program's objective is to empower program participants to unravel the complexities of glaciology, glacial-hydrology, and climate change influences. It aims to bolster the human and institutional capacities of Indian students and researchers in various facets of glaciology and related fields, providing them with the essential knowledge and skills to conduct independent research.



For the first year, the capacity building program was conducted from September 11 to 30, 2023 at University of Kashmir and at the Machoi Glacier site, Drass, Ladakh. Machoi Glacier is one the eight benchmark glaciers in North_West Himalayas. The 21-day capacity building program was divided into two parts: a 10-day theoretical program at KU and a subsequent 10-day field training at Machoi Glacier, Drass, Ladakh.

The program was held in recognition of the immense significance of Himalayan glaciers in terms of providing freshwater for drinking, agriculture, hydropower generation and more importantly in maintaining the ecological balance of the region.



“It assumes significance amid unfolding climate change impacts. It is imperative to strengthen capabilities of Indian researchers, enabling them to engage in interdisciplinary glaciological research. The capacity building program is important to deepen our understanding of glacier dynamics and their responses to the changing climate,” says noted earth scientist Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo who is the Principal Investigator for Glacial Studies at KU and capacity building program.